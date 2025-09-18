BJP ensured inclusion of Mangarh Dham, tribal heroes in syllabus: Madan Rathore

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) Responding to senior Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s allegations on syllabus changes in Rajasthan curriculum, BJP State President Madan Rathore clarified that 'no lesson related to Mangarh Dham or key tribal personalities has been removed'.

On the contrary, the BJP government has ensured that the glorious history of tribals is taught to future generations.

Sharing a copy of the syllabus, Rathore explained that chapters on Mangarh Dham (earlier in Class 4) and the story of Kalibai (earlier in Class 7) have now been consolidated into the Class 5 curriculum to provide better continuity and relevance.

Rathore said that Ashok Gehlot’s statement was not only misleading but also reflected his frustrated political mindset. He remarked that "Gehlot ji has a long-standing habit of spreading lies and rumors to create confusion in society".

“Congress has always done vote-bank politics in the name of tribals, but when the BJP government is genuinely honoring their sacrifice and preserving their history, it makes Congress leaders uncomfortable,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP government’s contribution, Rathore said that If any party has respected the pride and culture of tribal society, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party. From granting 'national monument status to Mangarh Dham' to including tribal heroes in the syllabus and organising large-scale events in their memory, all these initiatives are proof of BJP’s commitment.

He added: “The reality is that Gehlot ji is not concerned about the history or pride of tribal society. His only concern is his own political future. By repeatedly spreading lies, he is trying to mislead the people of Rajasthan. But the people know the truth and will not fall into the Congress’s trap.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, addressing the media at the state BJP office, Rathore extended heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long, healthy, and prosperous life on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

He said that Prime Minister Modi’s dream is that by 2047, "India should emerge as a fully developed nation, occupying a leading position in the world. Under his leadership, the country is scaling new heights".

Rathore added that the launch of Seva Pakhwada reflects the party workers’ collective resolve to dedicate themselves to service, which infuses positive energy into society.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s vision, Rathore recalled PM Modi’s recent address at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where he emphasised that this is a “new India that eliminates terrorists in their homes and refuses to bow to threats".

--IANS

