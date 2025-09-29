BJP delegation to visit Karur, to probe stamped incident and meet victim families

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) In a response to the tragic stampede that occurred during the TVK party’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

The incident, which has left the region in mourning, prompted swift action from the BJP leadership, with National President Jagat Prakash Nadda expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Nadda has constituted a high-level delegation from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to visit Karur and meet the affected families.

The delegation, comprising senior Members of Parliament from various NDA-affiliated parties, reflects a unified gesture of support and compassion.

Leading the delegation is Hema Malini, MP, who will serve as the convener. She will be joined by Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Tejasvi Surya, and Brijlal.

Also part of the team are Shrikant Shinde of Shiv Sena, Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma and Putta Mahesh Kumar of TDP.

The delegation is expected to travel to Karur to offer condolences in person, assess the situation on the ground, and engage with local authorities to ensure that relief and rehabilitation efforts are carried out effectively.

They will find the reason behind the incident and submit a report at the earliest. This move underscores the BJP’s commitment to standing by citizens in times of crisis, regardless of political affiliations.

An official statement issued by the BJP emphasises the party’s resolve to support the grieving families and to uphold the values of empathy and unity during such difficult times.

