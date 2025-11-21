BJP dares Rahul Gandhi to confirm Siddaramaiah's five-year term as CM

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) The BJP on Friday mocked the Congress-led government in Karnataka over the alleged leadership crisis in the state and dared Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to confirm that Siddaramaiah will continue as the state Chief Minister for the full term.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, released a poster on the completion of 2.5 years of the Siddaramaiah government, criticising it for the "price hike" of essential commodities.

The poster was titled 'Two-and-a-Half Years: A Heavy Burden on Kannadigas – Exposing the Congress Government's Misdeeds'.

He accused the government of being a "burden" on the people and a "disaster" for the farmers.

The BJP leader claimed that "Siddaramaiah has threatened to remove the Congress MLAs who went to Delhi. Reports in the media also say he has threatened not to release MLA development funds to those legislators."

"On one side, D.K. Shivakumar is going to Delhi and making statements. On the other side, Siddaramaiah questions why others went to Delhi. This is the two-and-a-half-year circus of the Congress party," he mocked.

He accused the Congress-led government of being "hollow, and a burden on people".

He also questioned the state government on the alleged power-sharing formula.

Drawing a sharp contrast between the Centre and the state government, Ashoka said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduced GST rates so that people could consume pure ghee and remain healthy. But the Congress government has increased prices even on that ghee."

He accused the government of being a "champion in price hikes, illegalities, scams, and excessive borrowing".

"They are champions in driving farmers to death, champions in contractors' suicides, champions in igniting caste conflicts, and champions in sending maximum money to Delhi. In just two-and-a-half years, you have become champions in everything negative," he remarked.

He taunted the Congress, claiming, "The very MLAs who elected Siddaramaiah as CM had gone to Delhi to tell Kharge they don't want him anymore. Yet Siddaramaiah claims there is no revolt or confusion."

--IANS

mka/svn