BJP, CPI-M slam Bengal CM for 'insensitive' &'insulting' remarks against women

Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the latter said that girls should not be allowed to travel outside at night while speaking on the gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur.

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar has said that Chief Minister Banerjee should step down from her post after her shocking remarks against women.

"From the highest echelons of administration while directly handling the Home Department herself (serving as her own Police Minister) and above all, being a woman, her (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's) remark is utterly deplorable and shameful!" Majumdar said in an X post.

"The Chief Minister cannot possibly evade responsibility for the absolute collapse of law and order in West Bengal. Shockingly, even now, she has chosen to shift the blame onto the private medical college! This, despite the fact that just a few months ago, a young woman doctor was brutally raped and murdered inside a government medical college hospital," he added.

The former State BJP President also said, "As the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee's pronouncement is not merely an insult to every woman in Bengal but also a matter of grave concern. A comment of this nature from a woman Chief Minister once again exposes that law and order have completely slipped out of the government's control. It is now Mamata Banerjee's moral duty to step down without any further delay."

Speaking on the alleged gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur, Chief Minister Banerjee said that women should not be allowed to travel at night.

She also asserted that the Trinamool Congress-led state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against heinous crimes such as rape and asked the police to take stringent action against the accused persons.

Later, while speaking to reporters, CM Banerjee said, "This is a private college. Three weeks ago, three girls were raped on the beach in Odisha. What action is being taken by the Odisha government?... The girl was studying in a private medical college. How did she come out at 12:30 a.m.? As far as I know, the incident took place in the forest area. I do not know what happened. The investigation is on. I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls."

She noted that women should protect themselves.

"The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people. Nobody will be spared. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly. Three people have already been arrested. We will take stringent action. When it happens in other states, it is also condemnable. Such incidents have taken place in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha; we also think the government must take stringent action there. In our state (West Bengal), we charge-sheeted the people within one to two months, and the lower court gave the order to hang the accused."

The shocking comments from Chief Minister Banerjee drew widespread condemnation with political leaders criticising her.

Criticising Chief Minister Banerjee for her "insensitive" remarks, State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said, "After the horrific gang rape incident in Durgapur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comment that women should not come out of their homes after evening is not only insensitive but also extremely insulting. The Chief Minister has completely failed to provide security to the women of the state. Now she is blaming women to cover up administrative failures, which is an example of 'victim blaming'."

The BJP leader also added, "While the women of the state are looking to the government for security and justice, the Chief Minister is advising them to stay indoors, which is unacceptable in a civilised society. This comment proves that the Trinamool government has no responsibility for the safety of women. It is a shame that a Chief Minister with such a mentality is in charge of the state."

Senior CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty said that it is the responsibility of the state government to provide security to women outside the campus of medical colleges.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee practically admitted that there is no law and order in the state as her government cannot provide security to women at night. During the Left Front government, women could go out at night without fear. But her (Mamata Banerjee's) government has reversed that after coming to power. There is no safety and security of women in and outside medical institutions. While a woman trainee doctor was raped inside the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, this time a similar incident has taken place outside a medical college. She (Mamata Banerjee) cannot hide her failure as Chief Minister of the state," Chakraborty added.

