BJP Councillor petitions NIA seeking probe against rapper Vedan for insulting PM Modi

Palakkad, May 23 (IANS) Palakkad BJP councillor Mini Krishnakumar has petitioned the National Investigating Agency and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct a probe into how rapper Vedan insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his songs.

Krishnakumar has taken objection to Vedan's rap, which was released more than four years ago.

"We all are Indian citizens, and anyone demeaning our PM and addressing him as a fake nationalist through his songs is not acceptable at all," said Krishnakumar.

"How can someone address like this. A cultural person is also an influencer and he has lakhs of followers, and hence, such people should be careful to ensure that through such cultural exploits, wrong messages about the PM are not acceptable. Any attempt to divide Hindus is not good for a cultural person," added Krishnakumar.

She claimed that her complaint has the BJP's support.

Krishnakumar reiterated that she is not questioning creative freedom, but it should be within the basic tenets of accepted norms.

Vedan, 28, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, has been in the news for the wrong reason.

A local court in Perumbavoor granted bail to Vedan on April 30 in a case related to possessing a tiger's tooth.

A few days before this, he was taken into custody by the State Excise Department from his rented apartment in Kochi. During the raid, officials seized 6 grams of ganja, and Vedan admitted to having smoked it. He was granted bail the same day by the police.

Following his release, he got huge support from CPI-M-led Left Front and the Congress-led UDF leadership, who said he was being targeted.

The next public performance after his release evoked a massive response.

--IANS

sg/svn