BJP, Congress welcome return of BSF jawan Purnam Shaw from Pak after three weeks in captivity

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) BJP and Congress leaders have welcomed the return of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was released by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday after being held in captivity for nearly three weeks.

Shaw, who had inadvertently crossed the international border into Pakistan from Punjab’s Ferozepur district, was handed back to Indian authorities at the Attari-Wagah border at 10:30 a.m. The incident occurred on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Reacting to the development, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This shows the valour of the Indian Armed Forces and the powerful leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Just like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Purnam Shaw too is a symbol of our pride and resilience,” Chugh told IANS.

BJP’s West Bengal president and Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, also expressed joy over Shaw’s return.

“After 22 days, our BSF jawan Purnam Shaw has come back. From day one, we as a party stood by him and his family. I had personally spoken to his wife and assured her that we would bring him back. This is the new India under PM Modi — we don’t abandon our soldiers. I thank the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for their efforts,” he said.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai also welcomed Shaw’s return, calling it a “humanitarian act.”

Earlier in the day, the BSF confirmed the return in an official statement: “Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagah border today at 1030 hrs. Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in the area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs and was detained by Pak Rangers.”

The handover was conducted in accordance with established border protocols. Officials added that standard procedures will be followed, including medical examinations to determine if Shaw was subjected to any torture or inhumane treatment during his detention.

Shaw’s wife, Rajni, had earlier visited Ferozepur and met with senior BSF officials to appeal for help in securing his release. She was assured that all efforts were being made at the highest levels to bring her husband back.

The development comes days after India and Pakistan agreed to an “understanding" to cease military operations on May 10, apparently after the latter escalated the situation on the border, in response to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ which pummeled and pounced on many terror bases and their key infrastructure in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

--IANS

jk/dan