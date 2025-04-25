BJP-Congress spar after ED arrests former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 25 (ANI): The arrest of Congress leader and former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case has triggered several political reactions. While the government defends the move as part of due process, opposition leaders have accused central agencies of being misused for a political agenda.

Speaking on the arrest, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home Affairs, Jawahar Singh Bedham, said, "The ED is an independent agency. They only act when there is reason to do so. If Mahesh Joshi has been arrested, there must be something substantial behind it. Everyone should allow such agencies to function independently."

In contrast, Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tikaram Jully spoke in defence of Mahesh Joshi, calling the arrest an act of "mental harassment". Jully said, "Mahesh Joshi has been cooperating with the ED. His wife has been seriously ill for the past 15 days. Arresting him in such circumstances is deeply insensitive and amounts to mental torture".

The LoP further alleged misuse of central investigative bodies, saying, "Agencies like ED and CBI are being misused."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the arrest of Joshi an example of political vendetta by the BJP.

"The arrest of former minister Shri Mahesh Joshi by ED, which has become the extortion department of the BJP, is an example of political vendetta. This arrest has been made at a time when his wife has been struggling between life and death in an unconscious state in a hospital in Jaipur for about 15 days. His wish was to go to the ED after emerging from this difficult situation. This is an attempt to break them emotionally so that desirable statements can be extracted from them," he said.

Mahesh Joshi was arrested in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam case.

Speaking to the media, Joshi stated that he has not committed any irregularity and has not accepted money from anyone; the action against him is based on the statements of those against whom he has taken action. He also expressed hope that he would get justice.

"My wife is in a critical condition. A case has been filed against me. I have not committed any irregularities, and I have not accepted any money from anyone. Action is being taken against me based on statements of those against whom I have taken action. I have full faith in the law, and I am sure that I will get justice," Joshi said. (ANI)

