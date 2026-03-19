BJP confident of Tripura bypoll win, says CM Manik Saha

Agartala, March 19 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP will win the Dharmanagar by-election scheduled for April 9, citing the party’s development agenda and candidate selection.

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CM Saha said the party has fielded Jahar Chakraborti, a long-time BJP member, following a decision by the central leadership.

“He has been associated with the BJP for a very long time and is a gentleman. People of Dharmanagar know him well, which is an advantage for us,” the Chief Minister told the media, expressing optimism about the party’s prospects.

Recalling his association with Chakraborti, the Chief Minister added that during his earlier visits to Dharmanagar for party work, he often travelled with him, highlighting the candidate’s deep-rooted connection with the party and the region.

The Chief Minister stressed that the BJP treats every election seriously and is preparing for both the by-election and the upcoming district council polls.

“We have been working for development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With these development works, we will go to the people,” he said.

Referring to the opposition parties, CM Saha noted that the CPI-M has announced its candidate, while the Congress had contested earlier.

He claimed that the opposition is currently facing challenges but asserted that it would not affect the BJP’s chances.

“We have fielded a strong candidate and are confident of winning the seat,” he said.

On the issue of Village Committee (VC) elections within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the Chief Minister said the government had preferred to conduct the polls separately from the TTAADC elections to avoid logistical difficulties.

He added that the timing of the elections has been a matter of discussion, considering the monsoon season, and that the issue is currently under review by the Supreme Court.

The Village Committees (VCs) within the TTAADC areas are equivalent to Gram Panchayats outside the jurisdiction of the tribal autonomous body.

The politically important elections to the 30-member TTAADC will be held on April 12.

Tripura State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar had earlier said that the last date for filing nominations is March 25, with scrutiny scheduled for the following day. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 28, and counting of votes will take place on April 17.

--IANS

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