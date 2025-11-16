BJP condemns murder of RSS leader's son in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 16 (IANS) BJP's Punjab unit working President, Ashwani Sharma, on Sunday condemned the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer Naveen Arora in Ferozepur.

Arora, a third-generation Sangh volunteer, was the grandson of senior RSS leader and social worker, late Dina Nath, and the son of Baldev Raj Arora.

He was allegedly shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred when Naveen Arora, 32, who ran a shop in the main bazaar, was walking home.

According to the police, the assailants opened fire at him near the Baba Noor Shah Wali dargah. One of the bullets hit his head, and he was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The family has refused to opt for cremation, seeking justice.

Describing the incident "neither the first nor an isolated one", BJP working chief Sharma said the "continuous murders and crimes targeting businessmen, athletes, youth, and common people raise serious questions about the incompetent working style of the state government".

He said the state government has proven to be a complete "failure" in handling law and order, and that the BJP will not remain silent on the issue of the "safety of innocent people".

"This incident clearly shows how the morale of criminals has soared under the current government's rule."

Expressing concern, he stated that "people in Punjab no longer feel safe anywhere".

He further said, "Instead of ensuring public safety, the Punjab Police have been deployed to serve AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his team, who have come from Delhi, which is against public interest."

Sharma said the BJP will continue its fight against this "rising wave of crime" and will keep demanding strict measures to "restore peace and security" in the state.

Sharma expressed condolences to the Arora family and assured them of all possible support in their fight for justice.

--IANS

vg/svn