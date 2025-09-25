BJP condemns Leh protest; Cong slams Centre, calls it result of 'rhetoric and neglect'

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday condemned the violent protests in Leh, calling the incident "deeply saddening," while the Congress launched a scathing attack on the government, blaming the unrest on what it termed as "years of misleading rhetoric and neglect."

The protests in Leh turned violent on Wednesday, leaving four protesters dead and over 40 injured after clashes with security forces.

The unrest saw mobs setting vehicles ablaze, torching the BJP’s local office, partially gutting the Leh Hill Council office, and damaging several other government properties.

Reacting to the violence, Jaiveer Singh, Uttar Pradesh’s Minister for Tourism and Culture, told IANS, “Whatever happened in Leh is quite sad. Who is responsible for the protest? Who conspired to create this unrest? An investigation has been ordered, and those found responsible will face action. We are committed to maintaining law and order in the country.”

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also condemned it and said, “The incident that occurred there is extremely unfortunate. A thorough investigation is underway to determine who instigated it and why it happened. This should not have happened.”

However, the Congress party lashed out at the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of ignoring the legitimate concerns of the people of Ladakh and attempting to divert attention by labeling every protest as part of an “international conspiracy.”

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, “Whenever any issue arises and the BJP has no answer, they blame the Congress. The people of Ladakh had a state before, and now they are demanding statehood and special status. They’ve been asking for it for a long time, but no one from the BJP is even engaging with them. Instead, the government resorts to accusations of international conspiracies."

Drawing a comparison with past incidents, she added, “We remember what Yogi Adityanath said during the Hathras case that it was an international conspiracy. But when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the victim’s family, the CBI was brought in, and it concluded that the case was indeed a caste-based crime, not a conspiracy.

"The same tactic is being used here, blaming others to hide their own failures. The truth is, perhaps the BJP’s own people were involved. Look at what’s happened in Manipur just three days ago, Assam Rifles personnel were killed. Instead of addressing the crisis, the government calls it a conspiracy. This is just an excuse.”

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also blamed the government’s “divisive rhetoric,” saying, “This is the direct result of the government misleading people with false promises and lies.”

Congress leader Udit Raj also reacted and said, “The people of Ladakh have not been granted statehood. They’ve been protesting peacefully for months. The Centre must listen to their demands. Sonam Wangchuk’s place has been raided, and yet the government remains silent. Why?

"The protesters have made it clear that large areas have been occupied by China. They are also demanding separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh. While we do not support the violence, the government must take accountability for creating such an environment.”

In the wake of the violence, curfew remains in effect across Leh town. Authorities confirmed that a mob torched a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Gypsy and several private vehicles, prompting security personnel to resort to firing, tear gas, and baton charges to contain the situation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blamed hunger strikers, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, for inciting the violence. Congress leader and local councillor, Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, has also been booked for allegedly making a provocative speech at a hunger strike venue on Tuesday.

--IANS

jk/rad