‘BJP coercing Jan Suraaj candidates to withdraw nominations’: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has levelled serious allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and several other BJP leaders, accusing them of intimidating and coercing his party candidates into withdrawing their nominations ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference at Sheikhpura House in Patna on Tuesday, Kishor claimed that the withdrawal of Jan Suraj candidates from Danapur, Gopalganj, and Brahmapur constituencies was the result of the BJP’s fear of the growing influence of Jan Suraj.

“The BJP has developed a reputation for forming governments no matter who wins the election. The same party that once called Jan Suraaj a vote-cutter is now afraid of us,” said Kishor.

He cited the case of Danapur, where local businessman Akhilesh Kumar alias Mutoor Shah had accepted a Jan Suraaj ticket but failed to file his nomination.

According to Kishor, BJP leaders claimed that RJD-backed goons had taken him hostage, but in reality, he was seen with Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan.

“This is the BJP’s tactics, character, and face. The Home Minister of the country himself is calling and meeting a simple businessman. What can an ordinary citizen do in front of that power?” Kishor said, adding that his party would file a complaint with the Election Commission over the incident.

Kishor also released a photograph of Satya Prakash Tiwari, Jan Suraaj’s Brahmapur candidate from Buxar, with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He alleged that Tiwari, a Patna-based doctor, was pressured into withdrawing his nomination after meeting BJP leaders.

“It’s unheard of that a central minister meets a candidate after the election is announced. Tiwari campaigned for three days and then suddenly withdrew. He was intimidated into withdrawal,” Kishor claimed.

Similarly, Kishor alleged that Shashi Shekhar Sinha, Jan Suraaj’s candidate from Gopalganj, was also forced to withdraw after being approached by local BJP leaders.

“He called me, saying he was under pressure but was standing firm. Two hours later, he withdrew and stopped responding,” Kishor said.

In response to a question, Kishor highlighted that Jan Suraaj has fielded 54 candidates from extremely backward communities, the highest share given by any party so far, and 34 Muslim candidates across the state.

During the press conference, several senior party leaders were present, including State President Manoj Bharti, Subhash Singh Kushwaha, Sarwar Ali, State Media In-charge Obaidur Rahman, Captain Rajiv Ranjan, and Sadaf Iqbal.

--IANS

ajk/dan