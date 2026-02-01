BJP Central leaders to meet Manipur NDA MLAs in Delhi amid talks on govt formation

Imphal, Feb 1 (IANS) Senior Central leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are likely to hold a crucial meeting with MLAs of the party and its NDA allies from Manipur in New Delhi on Monday to discuss key issues concerning the state, party sources said on Sunday.

According to party sources, a large number of MLAs belonging to the BJP and its supporting parties have already reached New Delhi, while several others are on their way.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi are accompanying the party MLAs.

Before leaving Imphal for New Delhi, Sharda Devi said that all NDA MLAs have been called by the Central BJP leadership to discuss various issues related to the state.

"We are expecting that the issue of government formation will be discussed," she told the media.

Former Chief Minister Biren Singh said that since all MLAs of the NDA allies have been invited to the meeting, he expects a positive outcome.

"We were only asked to reach Delhi for a meeting. No specific agenda was communicated to us," he added.

The Centre had imposed the President's Rule in Manipur on February 13 last year, four days after Biren Singh resigned as the Chief Minister.

The President's Rule is scheduled to end on February 12.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, has been kept under suspended animation.

Following the imposition of President's Rule, senior Central leaders, including BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh and the party's Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, held a series of meetings with Manipur MLAs in both New Delhi and Imphal.

Earlier, on December 14 last year, the Manipur BJP Legislature Party held a meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi to discuss the peace process and other key issues concerning the violence-hit state.

The meeting was attended by more than 34 BJP MLAs, including former Chief Minister Biren Singh and State Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, along with B.L. Santhosh, Sambit Patra and Manipur BJP President Sharda Devi.

In a post on its official X account, the BJP had said: "The Manipur BJP Legislature Party meeting was held today at the BJP headquarters in Delhi in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh ji and party's Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra ji."

"The discussion centred on peace and progress in Manipur," the party added.

The BJP has 37 MLAs in the state Assembly, while its NDA allies -- the National People's Party (NPP) and the Naga People's Front (NPF) -- have six and five MLAs respectively.

Three Independent MLAs are also supporting the BJP-led NDA.

--IANS

sc/khz