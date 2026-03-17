BJP attempted vote theft in Rajya Sabha poll, says Haryana Congress leader Hooda

Chandigarh, March 17 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday stated that the BJP has not refrained from committing the crime of vote theft this time in the Rajya Sabha elections after the Assembly elections.

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“The BJP has vindicated allegations levelled by our leader, Rahul Gandhi, by misusing its power and authority in this election. The fact that the BJP fielded a second candidate, the party's Vice-President, despite lacking the requisite numerical strength, demonstrates that this party holds no faith in democracy or the public mandate. It seeks to secure victory solely through manipulative tactics,” the Congress leader said.

Hooda remarked that the BJP employed every conceivable stratagem to stifle democracy. “The government machinery was grossly misused. Four valid votes cast by Congress legislators were arbitrarily invalidated, despite having been accepted multiple times by the Returning Officer,” he said.

MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra stated that, in an effort to ensure a BJP victory, the Returning Officer acted completely as an agent of the BJP. “Nevertheless, both the BJP and the Returning Officer suffered a humiliating defeat in the face of the solidarity displayed by the loyal Congress legislators. Ultimately, the Congress candidate secured a seat in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Two-time Chief Minister Hooda announced that the names of the five Congress legislators who engaged in cross-voting against the party have been forwarded to the High Command.

These individuals should voluntarily resign from their posts as MLAs; otherwise, the party will initiate disciplinary action against them within the next few hours. Such individuals will be taught a lesson not only by the party but also by the constituents of their respective constituencies, he said.

Furthermore, Hooda addressed the false propaganda circulating on social media regarding the vote cast by Badli MLA Kuldeep Vats, stating, "I personally witnessed Kuldeep Vats ji's vote; he cast his ballot in favour of the Congress candidate," he said. He also strongly condemned the attitude adopted by the government within the precincts of the legislative Assembly.

Hooda noted that Congress legislators sought to initiate a discussion regarding the Rajya Sabha elections on the floor of the House; however, they were "named" and expelled from the Assembly, an act he characterised as completely undemocratic. “The fact that the BJP is shying away from a debate makes it evident that it has something to hide and that it resorted to unethical and undemocratic tactics to win this election,” he added.

On this occasion, Hooda extended his heartfelt congratulations to the party candidate, Karamvir Baudh, on his victory in the Rajya Sabha election.

He stated this victory belongs not merely to the candidate, but to the Dalits, backward classes, and marginalised sections of the state.

“By sending a party worker from an ordinary family to the Rajya Sabha, the Congress has once again demonstrated that it is a party that believes in the participation of all sections of society,” Hooda added.

--IANS

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