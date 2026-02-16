BJP attacks Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over RSS remarks, questions Congress relevance

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka unit president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday launched a scathing attack on state Minister Priyank Kharge over his controversial remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and questioned the relevance of the Congress.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijayendra said, with sarcasm, “Before questioning the registration of other organisations, Kharge should first ensure that the registration of the Karnataka unit of the Indian National Congress, headed by his father Mallikarjun Kharge, is not cancelled.”

He alleged that targeting the RSS, belittling Hinduism, and singling out pro-Hindu activists formed part of what he called the Congress party’s “hidden agenda.”

Stating that “dharma has never been defeated,” Vijayendra said the RSS had completed a century and continued to grow as an organisation committed to protecting its ideological principles.

Alleging that the Kharge family had enjoyed prolonged political power, Vijayendra claimed that the Kalyana Karnataka region had remained backward despite their leadership. He asked what contribution Priyank Kharge had made to the development of the region after becoming a minister.

He further alleged that Kharge, in an attempt to cover up his failures and gain publicity, had made it a habit to criticise the RSS in what he described as distasteful language. According to Vijayendra, Kharge’s remarks reflected a mindset that appeased anti-national forces and insulted the Hindu faith.

Vijayendra also claimed that the Congress had appointed leaders like Kharge to malign Hindu traditions and pro-Hindu organisations. Referring to a recent controversy in Maharashtra, he said Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal had sparked outrage by comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan.

He added that the BJP had expanded its base across the country and become the political party with the largest membership in the world.

Drawing a mythological analogy, Vijayendra said that just as Lord Shiva consumed poison to bring forth nectar, the RSS had stood firm against what he termed “anti-Hindu venomous forces.” Attempting to target the RSS, he said, was like the futile act of a baby scorpion.

He questioned whether “words of divinity” could come from those with a “demonic mindset.”

Concluding his remarks, Vijayendra compared the Congress party to the invasive Parthenium weed and claimed that people across the country had already begun uprooting it. He said the process would be completed in 2028, adding that time would tell “before which registration office Priyank Kharge will be standing then.”

Speaking at an event on Sunday, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge likened the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to a demon and described the BJP as its shadow.

He said, “We are fighting the shadow, and if we fight the demon directly, the country will progress.”

He also questioned why, if registration is mandatory for clubs and associations, the RSS should not be brought under a similar requirement.

--IANS

mka/snj/skp