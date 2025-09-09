BJP ally TMP stages protest in Delhi seeking tripartite accord execution, push back of migrants

New Delhi/Agartala, Sep 9 (IANS) Tripura's Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a coalition partner of the ruling BJP, held a demonstration in New Delhi on Tuesday in support of their 3-point demands, including the implementation of the tripartite accord, signed in March last year.

The demonstration near Jantar Mantar in the national capital marked the culmination of over 2,500 km-long ‘Pedal Yatra’ (foot march) led by young tribal leader David Murasing from Tripura to New Delhi.

The TMP’s demands include implementation of the tripartite 'Tiprasa Accord' signed on March 2 last year in Delhi, deportation of illegal immigrants from Tripura, and constitutional recognition for ‘Greater Tipraland’.

Besides TMP chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, other leaders who addressed the demonstration included BJP MP and Pradyot Manikya’s elder sister Kriti Devi Debbarman, former Meghalaya Minister and the National People’s Party (NPP) Working President James Sangma, and former Nagaland minister and BJP national spokesman, Mmhonlumo Kikon.

Several other MLAs from Nagaland and Tripura, and members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) also addressed the gathering.

TMP chief Debbarma expressed his disappointment over the delay in implementing the tripartite agreement signed 18 months ago between the Central and Tripura governments and the TMP.

"We have waited patiently, but our patience is running thin. While the Central government has been largely supportive, certain leaders in Tripura are creating unnecessary obstacles in resolving our issues," he claimed.

The TMP supremo further announced plans to launch a state-wide movement in Tripura next month to mobilise public support and engage leaders across political lines to unite for the cause of the indigenous tribal people.

In solidarity, torch rallies were also held in every block in Tripura on Tuesday, echoing the same demands and strengthening the collective voice of the indigenous communities of Tripura, a TMP spokesman said.

In Agartala, the torch rally, which began from the Swami Vivekananda Stadium, drew a significant turnout of tribal youths, TMP MLAs, TTAADC members and supporters.

As announced earlier, no party flags were displayed, with only the national flag carried during the protest march.

Protesters raised slogans pressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the tripartite accord ‘Tiprasa Accord’, expedite the deportation of illegal immigrants, ensure constitutional recognition and autonomy for a separate tribal state -- Greater Tipraland -- and conduct the long-pending Village Committee elections in TTAADC areas.

After a year-long hectic parleys and after the signing of the tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government on March 2 last year, the then opposition TMP with 13 MLAs joined the BJP-led coalition government in the state on March 7 last year, adding a new twist to Tripura's politics. Two TMP MLAs -- Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma -- were inducted into the ministry headed by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The TMP has been governing the 30-member politically important Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which has jurisdiction over two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 sq km area, and is home to over 12,16,000 people, of which around 84 per cent are tribals.

--IANS

sc/vd