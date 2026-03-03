BJP alleges ‘money for tickets’ scam in Congress over Haryana polls, targets 10 Janpath

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday raised serious allegations against the Congress leadership, claiming a massive "money for tickets" scandal surfaced within the opposition party regarding the Haryana Assembly elections held in 2024.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that nearly Rs 7 crore was collected in connection with a single constituency, citing claims made by a Congress office-bearer.

In a scathing post on X, Malviya described the revelation as a "BIG charge" originating from within the Congress's own ranks.

He specifically highlighted the Bawal assembly seat in Haryana, alleging that the money collection involved references to "10 Janpath" -- the residence of senior party leader and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi -- and the top party leadership.

“These accusations are not coming from political opponents, but from within the party itself. The Congress must clarify whether money influenced ticket distribution,” Malviya said in the post.

He argued that the allegations expose a "deeper organisational rot" and raise serious questions about the transparency of the party's internal processes.

The BJP leader further targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been projected as the party’s "revival face."

Malviya claimed that if grassroots workers are alleging financial irregularities and inaccessibility to the leadership, the party's credibility has effectively collapsed.

“There is a reason Congress keeps losing states, including Haryana. When politics becomes transactional, credibility collapses,” he remarked.

Malviya asserted that the nation deserves answers regarding the influence of "money deals" on candidate selection.

The allegations surfaced nearly one-and-a-half years after the Haryana Assembly polls in October 2024, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power for a third straight term by winning 48 of the 90 seats and securing a clear majority, defying several exit poll forecasts that had favoured the Congress, which finished with 37 seats.

The Congress has yet to issue an official response to these specific charges.

The BJP, however, has maintained that the "transactional nature" of Congress politics is the primary reason for its electoral setbacks in the state.

