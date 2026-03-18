BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of backing anti-India narrative over USCIRF report

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over remarks linked to a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), accusing the opposition of "defaming India" and aligning with anti-India forces.

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Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said he was speaking “with a heavy heart” as the Congress had shared a post referring to the USCIRF report, which criticised India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Bhatia alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s claim of running a “Mohabbat ki Dukan” (shop of love) was misleading and that the opposition leader was instead promoting “anti-India goods”.

“I want to show you a tweet from the verified Congress handle, which forms the basis of our press conference. An opposition party is hell-bent on defaming India. Rahul Gandhi is siding with anti-India forces,” Bhatia said.

The Congress post cited a recommendation made by the USCIRF to the administration of former US President Donald Trump, which suggested action against the RSS, including banning the organisation, seizing its assets and restricting the entry of its members into the US.

The Congress post also referenced the ban imposed on the RSS by India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi further, Bhatia said the USCIRF report recommended targeted sanctions against entities such as RAW and the RSS.

“Pakistan fears RAW, and now India’s Leader of Opposition has also stood against RAW, with Pakistan. Isn’t this concerning?” he said.

Bhatia also criticised Rahul Gandhi for meeting US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during his visits abroad, claiming that both had made remarks questioning the state of democracy in India.

“Recall that when Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he meets anti-India elements like Ilhan Omar. She says there is no democracy in India, and Rahul Gandhi repeats the same narrative,” he added.

The BJP’s remarks came after the USCIRF released its 2026 annual report recommending that the US government designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern”, alleging a deterioration in religious freedom.

According to the report, the panel claimed that religious minorities in India, particularly Muslims and Christians, faced increasing discrimination and violence, and cited legislative measures such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

--IANS

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