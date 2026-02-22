BJD slams Odisha govt over minor student sexual assault case in Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (IANS) The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday criticised the Odisha government over the alleged sexual assault of a minor student at a private school in Kendrapara district and raised concerns about women’s safety and law and order in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, senior BJD leader and former Minister Tukuni Sahu termed the incident serious and alleged that incidents involving crimes against women and minor students have raised concerns in recent months.

She alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated and demanded stronger measures to ensure the safety and security of women and children.

“The incident involving a minor student in Kendrapara district has caused deep concern. We have been consistently urging the government to take effective steps to ensure women’s safety and prevent such incidents,” Sahu said.

She said a BJD fact-finding team visited the victim’s family and interacted with police officials, urging authorities to ensure a fair and speedy investigation.

According to police officials, five persons — four teachers, including a woman teacher, and a peon — have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a Class 7 student at a private English medium school in Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district.

Police said the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Rajkanika Police Station on February 21, alleging that her 12-year-old daughter had been subjected to repeated sexual assault by school staff.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused persons.

Officials said the Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to the Investigative Units on Crimes Against Women (IUCAW), Kendrapara, has been assigned to supervise the investigation.

Police said further investigation is underway.

