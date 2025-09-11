BJD slams Odisha cabinet decision to enhance BDOs’ financial powers, terms it blow to democracy

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (IANS) The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Thursday strongly opposed the state cabinet’s approval to enhance the financial powers of Block Development Officers (BDOs), calling it a direct assault on democracy and the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the state.

Addressing a press meet here, it alleged that the state government has attempted to strip elected representatives of their powers in Panchayati Raj institutions.

They pointed out that under the new provision, the signature of Panchayat Samiti chairpersons will no longer be required for approval of works ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

“The elected block chairpersons are from the BJD. But for the sake of fulfilling its political and financial greed, the government has handed over all powers to BDOs, thereby reducing the role of people’s representatives,” said senior BJD MLA Arun Sahoo.

He also warned that the party would launch statewide protests if the decision is not withdrawn.

“If the government fails to roll back this decision, a massive agitation will erupt across Odisha,” Sahoo added.

He alleged that the BJD will oppose the ruling BJP’s attempt to destroy democracy and the three-tier Panchayati Raj system.

Senior BJD leader Pratap Jena warned that if the state government doesn’t withdraw its decision, the Panchayat Samiti chairpersons, Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti members, and Zilla Parishad of all 314 blocks in Odisha will be forced to raise their voice against it.

The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Accounting Procedure Rules, 2002, aiming to expedite developmental activities and ensure the timely execution of projects at the grassroots level.

“After this Cabinet decision, the financial power of Block Development Officers (BDOs) to pass bills of Panchayat Samiti works has been raised from Rs 2 lakh to 10 lakh without further countersignature of the Chairman of the concerned Panchayat Samiti.

Further, the authority to accord administrative approval of plans and estimates for Panchayat Samiti projects has also been delegated to the CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, to expedite financial approvals and ensure smooth implementation of developmental schemes,” reads the official statement.

--IANS

gyan/skp