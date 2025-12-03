BJD legislator questions govt's appointment of Madhuri Dixit as Odisha Handlooms Brand Ambassador

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (IANS) Senior BJD leader and MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo on Wednesday raised questions over the state government's decision to appoint popular actress Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador for Odisha Handlooms.

It is pertinent to mention that Sahoo had earlier in the day asked the Minister of Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts about the amount provided from the State exchequer to the brand ambassador and the facilities being extended to her. He also questioned the appointment of a non-Odia for this role.

Responding to the query, Handloom Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta informed the House that Madhuri Dixit Nene has been paid Rs 1.60 crore from the State exchequer for her role as the brand ambassador of Odisha Handloom. The State Government has also made arrangements for her travel (flight tickets), accommodation, and food.

“To enhance the demand for Odisha handloom in the international market, and to ensure that the traditional handloom art and reputation of Odisha reach every nook and corner of the world, the globally renowned Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Odisha Handloom. This initiative is expected to bring significant social and economic development to the weavers of Odisha,” the minister said in the House.

Speaking to IANS, Sahoo questioned, “As the brand ambassador, how many times has she worn handloom products of Odisha? Where has she campaigned for Odisha handloom products? How will this benefit Odisha and its weavers? The state government should properly analyse these questions."

Sahoo added that while Madhuri Dixit is a globally recognised name, the government must present clear data showing how her brand value will enhance the visibility of Odisha's handloom products in national and international markets.

He stressed that the state must ensure that such promotional initiatives directly support local artisans, improve market access, and lead to tangible economic growth for the weaver community.

