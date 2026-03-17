BJD issues show-cause notices to six MLAs for cross-voting in Odisha Rajya Sabha polls

Bhubaneswar, March 17 (IANS) The main opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to six of its legislators for voting in favour of the BJP-backed independent candidate in violation of party directions during the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election for four seats from Odisha.

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The MLAs against whom show-cause notices have been issued by BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik include Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar, Jayadev MLA Naba Kishore Mallick, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal, Basta MLA Subasini Jena, Tirtol MLA Dr Ramakanta Bhoi, and Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy.

Mallik said that, despite being elected as BJD MLAs, the legislators’ actions during the Rajya Sabha polls on Monday constituted a serious breach of party discipline and a betrayal of the trust the party had reposed in them.

She further stated that the legislators have violated the party’s directions and also the decision taken in the BJD Legislature Party meeting held on March 15. Their actions violated the core principles of the Biju Janata Dal Constitution, which mandates absolute loyalty to the party's collective decisions.

“It stands conclusively established that you voted against the above-mentioned direction, for a candidate not supported by the Biju Janata Dal. The same is evidenced by your compulsory display of the marked ballot to the authorised agent of the party on 16th March, 2026, thereby placing the manner of your voting beyond dispute,” said Mallik.

The senior BJD leader also noted that such conduct by the legislators during the Rajya Sabha polls amounts to gross indiscipline, breach of party trust, and is prejudicial to BJD’s discipline, effectively implying voluntary relinquishment of party membership.

“You are therefore called upon to show cause within 3 days of issuance of this notice as to why a disciplinary action should not be initiated against you, including suspension from the Biju Janata Dal; and appropriate legal and constitutional proceedings should not be initiated on the ground that by your conduct you have voluntarily given up the membership of the Biju Janata Dal,” reads the notice.

Mallik noted that if no satisfactory explanation is provided by the MLAs by 5 p.m. on March 20, BJD may proceed ex parte and take action deemed appropriate as per the law, the constitution and rules of the BJD.

It is pertinent to mention that as many as 11 legislators, eight from the BJD, including two suspended MLAs and three from the Congress, cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha biennial elections held on Monday, resulting in the victory of BJP-backed candidate Dilip Ray.

--IANS

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