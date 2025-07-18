BJD holds silent protest, demands justice for FM College student

Bhubaneswar, July 18 (IANS) The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday staged a silent protest at Janta Maidan under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Bhubaneswar, demanding justice for the girl student of Balasore Fakir Mohan Autonomous college, who died after self-immolation over alleged sexual harassment by one of faculty members and college authorities’ apathy.

Hundreds of BJD workers, leaders, and women activists gathered in silent protest, with black cloths tied around their mouths, holding placards and raising slogans seeking accountability and action against those responsible for the tragic incident at FM College.

The party reiterated its demand for a judicial probe into the tragic death of the victim girl student of FM College in Balasore and the resignation of the Minister of State for Higher Education Department for failing to help the victim.

The party accused the BJP-led Union government and its representatives in the state of politicising the issue and diverting attention from the core injustice faced by the victim.

Addressing the gathering, BJD leaders said, “We are here under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to protest peacefully. Gandhiji taught us the power of nonviolent resistance.”

The protestors alleged that the BJP and its MPs have attempted to distort the narrative, misguiding the public while ignoring the emotional and social trauma that led the young girl to take the extreme step.

“This is not just about one college or one girl; it’s about the systemic failure. Justice delayed is justice denied,” they added.

The BJD also strongly condemned the police action during earlier protests, claiming that rubber bullets, water cannons, and tear gas shells were used against peaceful protestors.

“If our daughters had been in that crowd, what would have happened to them? Such brutality is unacceptable,” a leader said.

The party demanded strict action against those responsible for the girl’s death and the officials involved in the alleged police excesses. “We will continue our democratic fight until justice is served,” the leaders affirmed.

