BJD holds massive farmers rally, Naveen Patnaik targets govt over 'anti-farmer policies'

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (IANS) The opposition Biju Janata (BJD) on Tuesday held a massive demonstration of farmers at the Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar over the state government’s alleged anti-farmer policies and the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Thousands of BJD workers and leaders gathered at the Master Canteen Square here and later in a rally reached the Lower PMG, where a huge meeting was held.

Addressing the gathering, BJD president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik slammed the BJP-led state government, raising serious concerns over alleged irregularities in mandis and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In his address, Patnaik alleged that while the present government is raising the slogan of “Jai Kisan” (hails the farmers), its actions reflect “Bhago Kisan” (run away, farmers). The BJD supremo said a government cannot function on stories and speeches; it must deliver through concrete action.

“This government will soon complete its two years in office. However, it has failed both in decision-making and implementation. During elections, they used to make tall promises, but none have been fulfilled,” alleged Patnaik.

Highlighting the pro-farmer policies of the previous BJD government, he noted that a separate agriculture budget was introduced, the farmer welfare KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme was implemented, credit support was ensured, and irrigation facilities were expanded for farmers.

The BJD chief further alleged that farmers are not getting fertilisers on time, the paddy procurement is not being carried out properly, and the illegal practices of “katni-chhatni” (deductions in paddy weight) are on the rise.

He said farmers are not receiving payments on time, and when they raise complaints, the government dismisses their concerns as false. Patnaik stated that he had written to the government urging it to sincerely fulfil its electoral promises and resolve farmers’ issues.

He proposed several measures, including the formation of a special squad to stop “katni-chhatni”, breaking the alleged nexus between millers and government officials, removal of the 150-quintal ceiling on input subsidy, ensuring payment to farmers through DBT within 48 hours, and the procurement of paddy lying in open fields within 72 hours.

“It is unfortunate that 15 days have passed, yet nothing has been done. Hundreds of crores are being spent on publicity, but nothing is being done for the farmers. For the past eight days, BJD has been fighting in the Assembly over the problems faced by farmers. However, this government has no concern at all for the farmers,” alleged Patnaik.

Raising concerns over the law-and-order situation, Patnaik said no one in the state feels safe. He alleged that women are not secure, and youth are not getting employment opportunities. He also criticized the repeated examination paper leaks, stating that the government has failed to conduct even a single examination properly.

“People need service, not speeches from politicians. A government cannot run on narratives; it must deliver results,” said Patnaik, affirming that the BJD will continue its fight for farmers’ rights till the government awakes from its deep slumber.

--IANS

gyan/skp