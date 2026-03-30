BJD demands unconditional apology from Nishikant Dubey over remarks on Biju Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, March 30 (IANS) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday strongly condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s objectionable remarks about the legendary politician Biju Patnaik and demanded an apology from the Godda MP.

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The Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Chhatra Janata Dal, the youth and student wings of the BJD, respectively, staged a protest at Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar, strongly opposing Dubey’s remarks.

During a press conference held at Shankha Bhavan (BJD headquarters), senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and party chief whip in the Odisha Assembly, Pramila Mallik, condemned Dubey’s statement and demanded that the BJP leader immediately issue an unconditional apology to the people of Odisha and the country.

Senior BJD leader Mallik stated that Dubey has little to no understanding of Biju Babu’s contributions to the nation and that he made such distasteful remarks against a great patriot like Biju Babu. She also noted that after Dubey’s outrageous statement came to light, countless admirers of Biju Babu across the state and the country strongly condemned it.

“However, it is unfortunate that BJP leaders in power in the state have remained silent on the issue. Even the 20 BJP MPs elected in the last elections have maintained a mysterious silence. The BJP came to power in the state in the name of Odia identity—this reflects their version of that identity. Therefore, Dubey must unconditionally apologise to the people of the state and the country,” demanded Mallik.

Speaking at the press conference, senior BJD leader Mishra said that Biju Babu was a great freedom fighter and a rare statesman. Mishra also added that the former Odisha Chief Minister, Biju Patnaik, had deep knowledge of defence, aviation, and international relations, which earned him international recognition. Because of his expertise, Patnaik was entrusted with important assignments by the Government of India.

“He (Biju Babu) participated in several such missions and risked his life many times in the service of the nation. Calling such a person a CIA agent is extremely unfortunate. Making such insulting remarks about a great freedom fighter and patriot is highly condemnable. Therefore, Dubey should offer an unconditional apology to the people of Odisha and the country,” added Mishra.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also strongly criticised BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, stating that he needs “mental doctor’s attention” for making outrageous remarks about his father and former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

The controversy stems from statements made by Dubey on March 27, in which he spoke about India’s foreign and defence engagements during the 1960s.

He alleged that during the lead-up to and aftermath of the 1962 India-China War, Nehru had links with the United States and its intelligence agency, the CIA. Dubey further claimed that Biju Patnaik acted as an intermediary in these engagements and was entrusted with sensitive defence-related responsibilities, including communication with American officials.

--IANS

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