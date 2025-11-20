BJD alleges sand, stone loot flourishing under BJP in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (IANS) The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday alleged that ever since the BJP government assumed power, incidents of sand theft have increased in the State, and that this is happening under the patronage of BJP ministers and leaders.

Referring to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s directions to district collectors and Superintendents of Police to curb sand theft, the BJD claimed that the CM’s instructions indicate a significant rise in such illegal activities in the State.

At a press conference held at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, the party’s spokesperson, Lenin Mohanty, and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) President Ipsita Sahu accused BJP leaders and ministers of being involved in sand theft in the State.

They also alleged that due to large-scale unregulated sand extraction, the State’s revenue from minor minerals has declined significantly.

“In the financial year 2023-24, the State received Rs 1485 crore revenue from minor minerals, whereas in the financial year 2024-25, this revenue has fallen drastically to Rs 600 crores. Sand theft has increased under the encouragement of BJP leaders and ministers, and sand has become a rare commodity in the State. Sand prices have increased unnecessarily, causing a rise in construction costs,” said Lenin.

The senior BJD leader also sought clarification from the Chief Minister over the allegations regarding the involvement of several BJP ministers, party leaders, as well as the Chief Minister’s Office in this large-scale theft of sand and stone across the state.

The BJD leaders further remarked that the prevailing chaos triggered by unchecked sand and stone looting is deeply harmful to the State’s interests.

Emphasising that the situation can no longer be ignored, the leaders announced that the party will intensify its agitation. They said the BJD will take the issue to the streets in the coming days to protect the State’s natural resources.

--IANS

gyan/dan