BJD accuses BJP of misusing state machinery after raid on senior leader

Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (IANS) Following tension over the raid at the rented residence of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pritiranjan Gharai at Khariar Raod on Friday, the opposition party has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing the state machinery in Odisha to harass its leaders and workers in the run-up to the by-election for Nuapada Assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media persons in Bhubaneswar on Friday, senior BJD leader and party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty strongly condemned the alleged misuse of administrative machinery in Nuapada at the behest of the ruling party.

Mohanty said the by-election at Nuapada is a litmus test reflecting the mood of the people of Odisha.

He further alleged that BJP, fearing defeat, has resorted to unethical tactics and has even brought leaders from Chhattisgarh to mislead voters.

He alleged that soon after the visit of the Director General of Police, Odisha, to Nuapada, local police officials received unwritten instructions to extend support to the BJP.

Mohanty also claimed that the district collector and SP of Nuapada started acting in a partisan manner, intimidating BJD leaders and workers and attempting to influence voters.

The BJD spokesperson cited the recent raid on the rented accommodation of Pritiranjan Gharai, Senior General Secretary of the BJD and former Minister, to support the party’s allegation that the BJP is misusing state machinery. He termed the raid unlawful and politically motivated.

“The raid was carried out without a search warrant or legal sanction, and yielded nothing incriminating. The team withdrew after a peaceful protest by residents and BJD workers. Dr Mohanty described this as a politically motivated act intended to embarrass and demoralise BJD leaders and workers,” alleged Mohanty.

He further alleged that nearly 500 individuals who were allegedly brought from Chhattisgarh by the BJP have impersonated police personnel to harass voters and BJD supporters in the constituency, according to reports.

Mohanty questioned how the Odisha government, led by the BJP Chief Minister who also holds the home portfolio, can use outside forces to intimidate citizens while failing to prevent heinous crimes such as the rapes and murders in the state.

He exuded confidence that BJD will win the bypolls as the people of Nuapada are well aware of the contributions made by former Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik in developing the region through improved schools, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The party has also complained to the district collector and SP of Nuapada in this regard to the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha.

