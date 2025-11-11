BJD accuses BJP of MCC violation, voter intimidation in Odisha's Nuapada; seeks CEO’s intervention

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (IANS) The main Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday sought the immediate intervention of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of violating the Model Code of Conduct even on the day of voting. The BJD alleged that BJP workers entered polling booths in Nuapada and exerted undue pressure on voters to cast their votes in favour of party candidate Jai Dholakia.

It was also alleged that near various polling stations, BJP members were distributing food packets to voters in an attempt to influence them.

Nuapada District BJD President Abani Joshi has submitted a memorandum to the District Election Officer, the Collector of Nuapada, demanding immediate action.

“I bring to your urgent notice a blatant and systematic violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and electoral laws by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the day of polling in the Nuapada Assembly Constituency. BJP workers have set up temporary tiffin distribution counters and are distributing free tiffin to voters queuing up to cast their votes,” stated Joshi in memorandum submitted to the DEO.

Joshi has demanded prompt and strict action by the DEO in this serious and sensitive matter.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, the BJD spokesperson and media coordinator Lenin Mohanty alleged that during the ongoing voting process, BJP leaders and workers were completely disregarding all rules and restrictions.

He further stated that they are forcefully remaining inside polling stations, intimidating voters, and pressuring them to vote for Jai Dholakia. Such incidents have been reported from booth numbers 3, 4, 5, 13, 14, and 15 under Khariar Road NAC of the Nuapada Assembly constituency.

Mohanty accused the government officials present there of not taking any action despite witnessing these violations. He stated that the government officials appeared to be acting in favour of the BJP candidate.

Notably, the voting for the Nuapada Assembly constituency is currently underway at 358 polling booths including 47 sensitive booths and eight highly sensitive booths in the district amid tight security.

According to the Election Commission of India, the Nuapada Assembly has so far recorded approximately 32.51 per cent voter turnout by 11:00 AM. Around 2.53 lakh voters in the Nuapada Assembly constituency are likely to vote to decide the fate of 14 candidates in the fray.

