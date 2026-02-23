Birth anniversary of Sant Gadge Maharaj celebrated at Delhi Secretariat​

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) A special devotional song and cultural programme was organised on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Gadge Maharaj, an official said.​

Devotional songs and theatrical performances based on his life, thoughts, and social reform initiatives deeply inspired the audience, said the official in a statement.​

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also paid floral tribute to Maharashtra's popular saint Gadge Ji Maharaj by garlanding his portrait and offering flowers at the state office today on his 150th birth anniversary.​

Delhi BJP President said that though the entire India is the holy land of saints, Maharashtra is fortunate to have given many such social reformers who, despite coming from backward castes, guided society's thinking, and in the same vein, Saint Gadge Ji Maharaj has also made a notable contribution.​

The programme at the Secretariat began with devotional songs highlighting his teachings on cleanliness, education, equality, and his fight against superstition, the statement said.​

Through performances, artists depicted how he travelled from village to village spreading awareness against animal sacrifice, promoting sanitation, and encouraging social harmony, it said.​

The presentation also emphasised how diseases like cholera can be prevented through cleanliness and how his message evolved into a powerful social movement.​

The performances conveyed the message that human life is a divine gift and can be made meaningful through cleanliness, moral conduct, and education, it said.​

Education was portrayed as a guiding light capable of removing social darkness and building an inclusive society free from discrimination, it said.​

On this occasion, Delhi’s Minister for SC/ST and OBC Welfare, Ravindra Indraj Singh, praised the artists and stated that saints have always awakened society in ways institutions could not.​

He said it was a matter of pride to celebrate the birth anniversary of a saint who dedicated his life to humanity at the Delhi Secretariat.​

Sant Gadge Maharaj, who belonged to the Dhobi community, had propagated the message of cleanliness and social harmony as early as 1876, a message that remains relevant even today.​

The Minister also noted that the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas ji was recently celebrated at the Secretariat and emphasized that saints have always worked to unite society.​

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, he stated that it reminded society of the importance of cleanliness, healthy living, and traditional values, principles that Sant Gadge Maharaj had long advocated.

