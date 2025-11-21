Biodiversity authority releases Rs 39.84 crore for Andhra Red Sanders' protection

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The National Biodiversity Authority has released Rs 38.36 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department and Rs 1.48 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board to protect and conserve the iconic Red Sanders, an official said on Friday.

With this fund release aimed at boosting biodiversity conservation efforts, the total Access and Benefit Sharing disbursements in the country have crossed Rs 110 crore, said the official in a statement.

Red Sanders, renowned worldwide for its deep red timber, grows naturally only in selected pockets of the Eastern Ghats, particularly in the Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Prakasam and Kurnool districts of Andhra Pradesh.

An amount of Rs 87.68 crore was generated through regulated access to auctioned or seized Red Sanders wood by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department as a benefit-sharing amount.

So far, the NBA has released over Rs 49 crore to Forest Departments of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and to the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board for Red Sanders conservation, protection and research, said the official statement.

In addition, Rs 3 crore has been distributed to 198 farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Rs 55 lakh to 18 farmers in Tamil Nadu.

The present release of Rs 38.36 crore to Andhra Pradesh Forest Department will further empower frontline forest staff, enhance protection measures, encourage scientific management of Red Sanders forests, create livelihood opportunities through Biodiversity Management Committees, and strengthen the long-term monitoring programme, marking a significant step toward securing a vibrant future for this iconic species, said the statement.

Apart from this, the NBA has also approved a major initiative to raise one lakh Red Sanders saplings by the Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

An initial amount had earlier been released, and the remaining Rs 1.48 crore has now been transferred to the Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board. These saplings will later be supplied to farmers, boosting the Trees Outside Forests (ToF) programme and helping to conserve this rare species outside its natural habitat, said the statement.

This initiative shows how Access and Benefit Sharing can directly support India's achievements by highlighting leadership in operationalising global biodiversity principles, ensuring that conservation-linked benefits reach local communities, farmers and biodiversity custodians.

The NBA will continue to work with State Biodiversity Boards, Forest Departments, Biodiversity Management Committees, and local stakeholders to protect India's rich biological heritage for future generations, said the statement.

