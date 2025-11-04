Biodiversity authority gives Rs 3 crore to growers of Red Sanders in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) In a move to promote sustainable use of biological resources, the National Biodiversity Authority has disbursed Rs 3 crore to 199 beneficiaries, covering 198 farmers from Andhra Pradesh and cultivators of Red Sanders, an official said on Tuesday.

The funds were released as part of the Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS) Framework, which helps the NBA provide financial support to providers and the long-term conservation of Red Sanders.

The current release of funds also benefited an academic institution, the University of Andhra, said the official in a statement.

The disbursement, facilitated through the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, is part of the Access and Benefit-Sharing mechanism under the Biological Diversity Act.

This initiative builds on a series of benefit-sharing measures undertaken by the NBA to promote inclusive biodiversity conservation.

Previously, the NBA had released Rs 48 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, Karnataka Forest Department, and the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board for the protection and conservation of Red Sanders, and Rs 55.00 lakh to farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Under the current disbursement, each farmer will receive an amount ranging from Rs 33,000 to Rs 22 lakh, depending on the quantity of cultivated Red Sanders wood supplied to the users.

It was also observed that beneficiaries are receiving higher amounts compared to the sale value of the wood, said the statement.

The beneficiaries are from 48 villages across four districts of Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor, Nellore, Tirupati, and Cuddapah.

The NBA's initiative reflects the broad participation of local farming communities engaged in cultivating and conserving this highly valued endemic species.

The initiative originates from the recommendations of the Expert Committee on Red Sanders, formed by the NBA in 2015, which created a comprehensive policy titled 'Policy for Conservation, Sustainable Use, and Fair and Equitable Benefit Sharing Arising from the Utilisation of Red Sanders'.

A key result of the Committee's work was the 2019 policy relaxation by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), allowing the export of Red Sanders from cultivated sources and marking a significant step in promoting legal and sustainable trade.

It shows how policy tools like ABS can make biodiversity conservation a viable livelihood option. This benefit-sharing initiative supports the NBA's commitment to linking biodiversity conservation with livelihood improvement, boosting community participation and ensuring that biodiversity custodians receive their rightful benefits.

