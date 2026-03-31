Bill for legal status to Amaravati as Andhra capital to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow

Amaravati, March 31 (IANS) A Bill to accord statutory status to Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

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The Adhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2026, will be introduced in Lok Sabha.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 will be amended to recognise Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Sub-Section (2) of Section 5 of the Act will be amended to incorporate “and Amaravati shall be the new capital” to replace the words “and there shall be a new capital”.

As per the explanation of the proposed amendment, the expression 'Amaravati' includes the capital city areas notified under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.

The amendment will be deemed to have come into force from June 2, 2024.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill noted that the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh passed a Resolution on March 28, 2026 requesting the Government of India to amend Section 5 of the said Act, so as to incorporate the name of 'Amaravati' as the new capital of the successor State of Andhra Pradesh.

The amendment Bill is aimed at giving statutory clarity regarding the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP-led NDA government in the state has been working towards this and a resolution was passed in the Assembly on March 28, paving the way for the Bill.

The resolution passed during the special session requested Central government to declare and notify Amaravati as the sole capital city of the state.

The resolution said the words ‘at Amaravati’ be inserted in Section 5 (2) of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APRA) and ‘and Amaravati includes the Capital city areas notified under the A.P. Capital Regional Development Act, 2014’ be added to the explanation to Section 5 as per the advice of the High Court contained in its order dated March 3, 2022.

Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu forwarded the resolution to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Union Home Minister, the Secretary of the Union Home Ministry and the Chief Secretary of the State government.

--IANS

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