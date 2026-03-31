Bike taxi driver arrested in Bengaluru for touching woman rider inappropriately

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) The Bengaluru Police have arrested a bike taxi driver on charges of inappropriately touching a 25-year-old woman rider throughout her journey. The incident was reported within the limits of the Indiranagar police station in the city, said officials on Tuesday.

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The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Khizar. According to the police, the victim had booked a bike ride from BTM Layout to Indiranagar. She alleged that the accused repeatedly touched her inappropriately during the journey.

The victim has also told police that she had confronted the driver about his misbehaviour, and the driver continued to touch her inappropriately throughout.

The young woman later approached the Indiranagar police and filed a complaint against the accused. Acting swiftly, the police arrested him. The police are now probing to find out whether the accused is involved in other cases.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety and security of lakhs of women, especially those who use bike taxi services in Bengaluru around the clock.

It can be recalled that a Rapido auto-rickshaw driver was booked on September 16, 2025, for allegedly molesting a woman passenger by touching her inappropriately during the ride in Bengaluru. The incident took place when the woman had booked an auto through the app-based app from Kumaraswamy Layout near Dayananda Sagar College to her home.

The Wilson Garden police in Bengaluru, on November 8, 2025, arrested a bike taxi rider for allegedly molesting a woman during a ride. The incident came to light after the victim recorded the act on her mobile phone and posted the video on social media before filing a police complaint. In an Instagram detailing the incident, the woman said it took place while she was returning to her paying guest accommodation from Church Street in Bengaluru. "The captain tried to grab my legs while riding. It happened so suddenly that I couldn't even process it, let alone record it," she wrote.

--IANS

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