Bihar's ground reality tells different story, says Tejashwi Yadav after Governor’s address

Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) After Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's opening address in the Bihar Assembly on Monday, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Nitish government, dismissing the Governor’s speech as a routine exercise.

“Many governors have come and gone, but the governor only says what the government writes for him. He simply reads what the officials and the government put before him,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Calling the address a mere formality, Tejashwi claimed that while the speech painted a picture of development, the ground reality in Bihar tells a different story, especially with regard to law and order.

“The law and order situation in Bihar is extremely poor. Incidents of rape, murder, kidnapping, and shootings are happening continuously,” he alleged.

Questioning the credibility of investigations, Tejashwi raised concerns over the CBI probe into the NEET aspirant's alleged rape cum suspicious death case.

“The CBI is investigating the Muzaffarpur girls’ shelter home case -- what happened? The CBI is also investigating the Srijan scam -- what happened?” he asked.

Tejashwi Yadav also levelled serious allegations of corruption against the state government.

“Go to any block, go to any police station -- there is corruption everywhere,” he claimed.

Directly targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi asked why Bihar continues to remain the most backward state in the country.

“Whether it is the NITI Aayog report or per capita income, Bihar is behind on every parameter. Bihar is number one in only two things -- corruption and crime,” he said.

The RJD national working president further criticised the government over employment claims, alleging that promises of industrial development and large-scale job creation lack clarity.

“The government says industries will be set up in every district and one crore people will get jobs, but what kind of employment and how it will be provided is not clear,” he said.

Commenting on the Union Budget, Tejashwi accused the Central government of neglecting Bihar.

“There is nothing for Bihar in the Central budget. Last year, Bihar was mentioned because there were elections. Now elections are in Tamil Nadu, so Tamil Nadu is being talked about,” he said.

The Budget Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly began on Monday with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s address to the House.

In his speech, the Governor highlighted the development work carried out in the state since Nitish Kumar assumed office as Chief Minister in November 2005, particularly in areas of education, health, policing, and infrastructure.

The Governor stated that the state government has brought about significant changes over the years and has consistently worked to improve public facilities and governance.

