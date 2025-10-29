Bihar won’t forget era of Jungle raj: Jitan Ram Manjhi slams Mahagathbandhan

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Mahagathbandhan over its recently released manifesto, asserting that the people of Bihar have not forgotten the era of “jungle raj” and “terror rule.”

Speaking to IANS, Manjhi said the grand alliance’s promises were nothing more than attempts to erase the dark memories of their past governance.

“We are from Magadh. We have seen the days of jungle raj and terror rule, when there was no trace of development and Bihar was trembling in every way,” Manjhi said.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s double-engine government improved the situation. Now, to erase that stigma, they are making tall claims and issuing grand announcements. We believe the people of Bihar are not so naive that they will forget the rule of their forefathers, ” he added.

Manjhi credited the NDA government with restoring law and order, improving infrastructure, and steering Bihar towards development after years of neglect.

He added that the state’s progress in road connectivity, education, and welfare schemes was visible across districts, especially in rural areas where development was once a distant dream.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said the Mahagathbandhan’s promises were “nothing but a bundle of lies.”

He asserted that the people of Bihar have already made up their minds in favour of the NDA.

“The NDA storm has already begun, and everyone will be swept away,” Hussain said.

"The Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, is making false promises of jobs while their real intent is to enrich themselves. We have seen how schemes like ‘Land for Jobs’ left people cheated and disappointed. This time, the people of Bihar will not be misled," he added.

As the Bihar Assembly election campaign intensifies, the NDA leaders have doubled down on contrasting the alleged “lawlessness” of the past with their “record of stability and progress,” making the debate over the state’s governance legacy a central poll issue.

Bihar polls will take place on November 6 and 11 with results announcement on November 14.

--IANS

rs/rad