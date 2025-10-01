Bihar: Women's post office opens in Motihari, aimed at empowering them

Motihari, Oct 1 (IANS) In a continued effort to promote women's empowerment, the Central and Bihar State Governments are implementing new initiatives. As part of this mission, a dedicated Women’s City Post Office was inaugurated today in Motihari, the third such post office in Bihar.

The inauguration was carried out by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, local MLA Pramod Kumar, and Post Superintendent Ashutosh Aditya by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

Two new post office facilities were opened in Motihari and both were inaugurated on the same day by MP Radha Mohan Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, guests highlighted the modernisation of post offices under the Central Government, including the integration of banking services.

They emphasised that this special sub-post office for women has been opened keeping in mind their convenience and specific needs and will provide significant benefits to them.

BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh said, “People are fortunate to witness the opening of Bihar’s third Women’s City Post Office. Empowerment is not just about giving rights, but about creating opportunities. I congratulate everyone involved. This step will truly empower women.”

Postmaster Ashutosh Aditya added, “All the employees at this post office will be women. It will certainly benefit many people, especially women in the region.”

The Central Government continues to implement a range of schemes aimed at empowering women across various sectors. These include the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (LPG connections), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (protection and education of the girl child), Mahila Samridhi Yojana (supporting women entrepreneurs), One Stop Centres and Women Helpline (support for violence victims), and the National Creche Scheme (childcare for working mothers).

Women's empowerment is critical for achieving sustainable development, improving health and nutrition, enhancing economic growth, and building a more equitable society. Schemes like PMAY, BBBP, and the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate aim to ensure women have access to education, financial independence, social security, and protection from violence and discrimination.

--IANS

jk/rad