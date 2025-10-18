Bihar will reject ‘jungle raj’, vote for BJP’s development: Tripura CM

Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) Participating in the Bihar Assembly election campaign, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP would secure excellent results in the upcoming polls, asserting that the people of Bihar would never allow the return of ‘jungle raj’ and would vote for development ensured only by the BJP.

While addressing a massive public meeting organised to file nominations for BJP candidates of Ramnagar and Bagaha assembly constituencies in Bihar, the Tripura Chief Minister said the next month’s election will witness excellent results, as it was proved from the gathering of people.

“People of Bihar will never allow jungle raaj here again as they want development, which can be given only by the BJP,” said Saha, also the former Tripura state President of the BJP.

Asserting that the BJP candidates will win with massive votes, and the crowd itself is speaking.

“I want to thank everyone. There are 243 seats in Bihar, and the election will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on the 14th.

I am confident that, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is with us, we can tell in advance what will happen on November 14. In Champaran, there are 9 seats, and all seats will be won by the BJP,” Saha said.

Predicting that this year’s results in Bihar will be very excellent, he said that people are very excited here.

He said that in Champaran District, everyone is aware that Mahatma Gandhi started the Satyagraha Movement from here.

In Tripura, people also celebrate Bihar Diwas, he said, adding, “In our state, many people from Bihar are living. I have spent 5 years in Bihar in Dental Medical College, Patna. It feels like I am at home. I have so many friends in Patna”.

Claiming that Bihar is the soul of India because many talents come from Bihar, the Chief Minister said, “We have the Tripura Sundari Maa temple in Tripura, and I took blessings from there and came here so that we can win all nine seats in Champaran.”

Tripura was once a state of terrorism and unrest. Then, in 2018, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state became free from CPI-M rule, he asserted.

“Now all the terrorists have surrendered, and Tripura is free from terrorism. All this was possible because of PM Modi,” he pointed out and further informed that Tripura is now progressing on the path of development.

Saha said that PM Modi has given Tripura the HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways, Airways) model of development, achieving all-around development of the Northeastern state.

He said that the people of Bihar are very knowledgeable.

Farmers in Bihar are also benefiting from central schemes. Bihar has witnessed massive development in the last few years, and this development must continue in the coming days, Saha stated.

Tripura Chief Minister said that efforts are underway to make the country Viksit Bharat by 2047, and Bihar will play a key role in that.

“We know how jungle raaj was in Bihar during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s time, and now Bihar has come out of that situation. People will not accept him again.

The guarantee of development can be given only by the BJP. Everyone should go early in the morning to vote for our BJP MLA candidates to push Bihar towards development,” he added.

--IANS

sc/dan