Bihar voters will again choose politics of development: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Bihar electors on the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule, expressing confidence that the voters will once again choose the politics of development this time.

HM Shah’s statement in a post on X came shortly after the ECI declared that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results being declared on November 14.

The Union Home Minister said, “The Election Commission has announced the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. Congratulations to all the people of Bihar for this grand festival of democracy.”

“Under the leadership of Modi Ji, the NDA government has pulled Bihar out of Jungle Raj and given it a new direction of development and good governance. Today, Bihar is witnessing historic changes in every sector, along with poor welfare, infrastructure, health, and education,” he said.

“I am fully confident that the people of Bihar will once again choose the politics of development this time. #BiharElections2025,” said HM Shah.

Earlier, while addressing media persons, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, described the Bihar elections as “mother of all elections”.

“We want to assure Bihar voters that not only will the elections be exemplary and smooth, but also the most peaceful due to a special focus on maintaining law and order,” he said.

The 2025 Assembly elections are the first to be held in the eastern state after the purification of the electoral rolls under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which yielded a final voters’ list with 7.43 crore electors, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar also shared details and the timeline of the SIR held after a gap of 22 years, saying that the final electoral roll has been given to all political parties.

“The window for requesting corrections in the electoral rolls is open till 10 days before the filing of nomination papers by candidates for the upcoming elections,” he said.

The ECI also fixed November 11 as the date for bye-elections to eight Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram and Odisha. The results will be declared on November 14.

--IANS

rch/uk