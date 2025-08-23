Bihar: Villages in Gaya, Jehanabad submerged as Falgu River's water level rises

Patna, Aug 23 (IANS) Continuous rainfall in neighbouring Jharkhand has worsened the flood situation in Bihar, with the Falgu river swelling dangerously and inundating several villages across Gaya and Jehanabad districts.

Floodwaters have entered dozens of low-lying villages, including Basadhi, Silaunja, Batsapur in Bodhgaya and Chunukpur, Mananpur, Bharathu, and Pariyama in Jehanabad district.

Three breaches in the embankment near Bharathu village triggered heavy flooding, leading to waterlogging on the Jehanabad–Bihar Sharif National Highway (NH-33), bringing traffic to a standstill since Friday night.

District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar visited flood-hit villages and reviewed the situation. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

According to locals, floodwater entered Bharathu village under Ghosi police station around midnight, submerging 200 houses and hundreds of ponds within hours.

Families were forced to flee their homes and take shelter in safer areas.

The floods have devastated the rural economy as hundreds of hectares of farmland with paddy, maize, and vegetables now lie under water.

Over 50 fish farming ponds have been washed away.

Farmers and fish farmers estimate losses worth several crores of rupees, crippling their main sources of livelihood.

Officials said floodwaters rose sharply after the release of 1.26 lakh cusecs of water from the Udera Sthan Barrage.

Relief camps and temporary shelters are being set up, while distribution of essential supplies has begun in the affected areas.

The sudden floods have once again highlighted the fragility of embankments and poor flood preparedness, leaving thousands of families struggling to rebuild their lives.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued an orange alert for 14 districts, including Gaya, Jehanabad, Arwal, Patna and other districts in the next 48 hours.

People have been asked to stay indoors during the rain as chances of lightning strikes are also predicted. They have been asked to avoid taking shelter inside the trees and clay houses.

