Bihar: Two children killed in Gopalganj road accident

Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) A tragic accident occurred on Friday in Dumaria village under the Gopalpur police station area of Gopalganj district, where an out-of-control school bus rammed into a roadside hut, killing two children on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as four-year-old Arish, son of Zahiruddin, and two-and-a-half-year-old Imtiaz, son of Mumtaz.

Both children were cousins and were sleeping inside the hut when the accident took place.

According to preliminary information, a private school bus from Jamunha in the Kateya police station area had been parked near the driver’s house.

The bus driver, Abbas, reportedly went inside to eat after parking the vehicle.

During his absence, his elder brother Safaruddin took the keys and attempted to drive the bus.

He lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and crashed directly into the makeshift hut, destroying it.

A pregnant woman, Arish’s mother, who was inside the hut at the time, sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

She is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision. She was reportedly due to give birth within the next few days.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and took possession of the bodies, which were sent to the Sadar Hospital in Gopalganj for post-mortem examination.

The accused driver has been detained, and an investigation has been initiated to determine negligence and responsibility in the incident.

Officials confirmed that all 20 schoolchildren present on the bus at the time were unharmed.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Dumaria village.

Both victims belonged to poor labourer families. Arish was the only brother among four sisters, while Intaj was the elder of two brothers.

Villagers have demanded strict action against those responsible and adequate compensation for the grieving families.

The tragic loss has left the entire community in shock, with residents mourning the untimely deaths of the two children and questioning the negligence that led to the disaster.

