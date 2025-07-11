Bihar: Two children drown in Gandak River in West Champaran

Patna, July 11 (IANS) A tragic incident occurred in Ratnamala village under Bagaha subdivision in West Champaran district on Friday, where two out of five children who went to bathe in the Gandak river drowned, creating a wave of mourning in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the five children had entered the Gandak River to escape the heat, but they drifted towards deep water due to the strong current.

While three children managed to save themselves by swimming, two were swept away.

On receiving the information, local villagers and divers launched a rescue operation, and after considerable effort, the bodies of the two children were retrieved from the river.

Dr. S.P. Agarwal, Medical Officer of Bagaha Sub-Divisional Hospital, confirmed the death of both children.

Following the incident, a pall of grief has descended over Ratnamala village, with the bereaved family members inconsolable and the atmosphere heavy with mourning.

The administration has appealed to residents to exercise caution while bathing in rivers, especially during the monsoon season when water currents are strong.

“Further legal formalities are being completed, and necessary support will be extended to the affected families,” said a police official of the Bagaha sub-division.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of bathing in rivers during the monsoon, when water levels and currents can change rapidly, posing a serious risk to life.

Earlier on June 11 this year, four children drowned while bathing in the Gandak river near Semwari Thokar under Dhanaha police station area in Bagaha.

According to local sources, 15–20 children from Khalwa Patti village near Tamkuha Bazaar had gone to the river to bathe to escape the intense heat.

During this time, six of them ventured into deep water and began to drown. The children called for help, alerting their friends nearby, but by the time others reached, four children had already gone missing in the river's strong currents.

