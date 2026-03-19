Bihar: Train robbery gang busted, Rs 1 crore jewellery recovered​

Patna, March 19 (IANS) A major gang involved in robbing train passengers has been busted in Bhagalpur following a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), an official said.​

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During the operation, gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 1 crore, including 500 grams of gold and 1.5 kilograms of silver, was recovered from a rented house in Maheshpur under the Babarganj police station area.​

Two prime accused, Sanjay Yadav and Paltu Sahni, have been arrested.​

Railway SRP Vidyasagar, on Thursday, said that GRP Inspector Naseem Ahmed received inputs about suspicious movement around 4:45 am, following which a joint operation was launched with RPF Inspector A. K. Giri.​

While initial searches yielded no results, the accused was suspected during a check aboard the Jamalpur-Howrah Express.​

During interrogation, Sanjay Yadav revealed crucial information that led police to the Maheshpur hideout.​

A raid on the rented premises led to the recovery of a large cache of jewellery hidden inside a secret compartment in one of the rooms.​

The seized items include gold bangles, chains, pendant chains, pearl necklaces, bracelets, maang tikas, silver anklets, and other ornaments.​

Foreign currency from the United States, Malaysia, and Australia was also recovered.​

SP Vidyasagar said Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Bariarpur in Munger district, is suspected to have links with an international criminal network, while Paltu Sahani is from Parbatta Raghupur.​

During questioning, the accused also named two local jewellers, who are now under investigation.​

Preliminary findings suggest that the gang operated through pickpocketing and theft aboard trains, using razor blades to discreetly cut bags. A blade was also recovered from the accused.​

“The gang consists of around 15 members, and raids are underway to arrest others involved,” he said.​

Authorities have urged passengers to remain vigilant, assuring that surveillance by GRP and RPF teams has been intensified across trains and railway stations.​

Officials said the crackdown is expected to deter criminal activity and enhance passenger safety on railways.

--IANS

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