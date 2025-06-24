Bihar to get nuclear power plant soon: Union Minister

Patna, June 24 (IANS) In a significant development for Bihar’s energy infrastructure, Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the state will soon have its first nuclear power plant, following formal approval from the Central Government.

The announcement was made during the Regional Conference of Energy Ministers held in Patna.

The Union Minister revealed that Bihar is among six states selected for the installation of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), a new-generation, compact nuclear energy technology designed for safe and scalable power generation.

“The Bihar government had proposed the setting up of a nuclear power plant in the state. The Central government is ready to extend all possible support,” said Khattar, affirming the Centre’s commitment to supporting Bihar’s energy goals under the "double-engine" model of governance.

The Union Minister emphasised that this move is aligned with the national objective of ensuring energy security and reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

He further added that as India’s growth rate rises, so does the demand for electricity, and nuclear energy provides a sustainable, reliable, and long-term solution.

“We aim to install at least one nuclear power plant in every state to meet future energy demands. SMRs are a crucial part of this vision,” Khattar said, noting that Bihar will be a key beneficiary.

This will be the first nuclear power project in Bihar, marking a historic step toward modernising the state's energy infrastructure.

The plant is expected to significantly boost energy capacity, provide clean and reliable power, and strengthen industrial growth across the region.

The announcement has been hailed as a historic moment for Bihar, as the state prepares to host a nuclear facility for the first time.

Energy experts believe the move could redefine Bihar’s power landscape and turn it into a hub for modern energy solutions.

The initiative also reflects the Centre’s push for decentralised, state-specific energy solutions and underlines Bihar’s growing importance in the national energy roadmap.

