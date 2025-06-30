Bihar: Three sentenced to 3 years imprisonment in OICL insurance fraud case

Patna, June 30 (IANS) The CBI Court number I, Patna, on Monday, sentenced three accused to three years rigorous imprisonment along with a total fine of Rs 67,000 in a case related to insurance fraud in Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL).

The accused who were convicted are identified as Ashok Kumar, the then Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO), OICL, DO-II, Bank Road, Jaitpur Kothi, Patna; Amrendra Kumar Mishra, former Assistant, OICL, Division Office, Purnea, Bihar and Sameer Kant Jha, an Insurance Agent.

Initially, the case was registered by the Bihar Police under the relevant sections of cheating, and then the case was transferred to the CBI.

The CBI registered the case on May 3, 2005, against five accused, including Shiv Shankar Gupta, then Branch Manager, OICL, Saharsa (deceased), Ashok Kumar, then AAO, OICL, Patna, Narendra Kumar Mishra, then Development Officer, OICL, Saharsa (deceased), Amrendra Kumar Mishra, then Assistant, OICL, Purnea and Mohan Mishra, private individual (deceased).

The allegations involved cheating OICL of Rs 50,000 by using forged cattle insurance policies issued under false names.

The CBI investigation revealed that the accused officials issued cattle policies in the false names of an ex-MLA from Supaul and another individual, using forged documents, causing wrongful loss to OICL, Saharsa.

After the investigation, CBI added one more name to the FIR and prepared the charge sheet accordingly.

The CBI filed its charge sheet on September 30, 2005, against six accused, three of whom, Shiv Shankar Gupta, Narendra Kumar Mishra, and Mohan Mishra, passed away during the trial.

After a detailed trial, the CBI Court found the remaining three accused guilty and sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment with a total fine of Rs 67,000.

This verdict underscores the CBI and judiciary’s continued commitment to addressing corruption and financial fraud within public sector undertakings, even in cases registered two decades ago.

