Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nishant Kumar over crime and corruption​

Patna, March 24 (IANS) Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD National Working President, has launched a sharp attack on the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation, alleging a significant rise in crime over the past two decades.​

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Targeting recent remarks by Nishant Kumar, Tejashwi claimed that crime in Bihar has increased substantially between 2005 and 2025.​

Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), he asserted that organised crime and hooliganism have become widespread, and the situation remains deeply concerning.​

“I have already presented detailed statistics on this issue in the state Legislative Assembly,” he said while interacting with the media persons in Patna on Tuesday.​

Dismissing the much-discussed Samrat Chaudhary Model, Tejashwi took aim at Samrat Chaudhary, stating that no such political model would resonate with the public.​

According to him, people are struggling with poverty, unemployment, and inflation, and are increasingly disillusioned with the current government.​

He also highlighted the distress faced by farmers following recent hailstorms and storms, claiming that crops have been severely damaged while the government has failed to provide timely relief.​

Tejashwi said he has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging immediate compensation for affected farmers.​

On questions regarding Nishant Kumar’s future in the Janata Dal (United), Tejashwi chose not to comment, describing it as an internal matter of the party.​

Overall, his remarks signal an intensifying political confrontation in Bihar, with opposition leaders sharpening their criticism of the government.​

In conclusion, Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the people of Bihar are living in an atmosphere of fear and distress, where rising crime and corruption have severely impacted the common man.​

He maintained that in the coming days, the public will deliver a strong and decisive response to what he termed "misrule."​

Reaffirming his party’s stance, he said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal will continue to raise public issues relentlessly—both on the streets and inside the legislature—until the concerns of the people are addressed.

--IANS

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