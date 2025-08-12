Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav announces candidate for Ghosi assembly seat

Patna, Aug 12 (IANS) With the Bihar Assembly elections just two months away, political parties have intensified their preparations.

Former RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who recently formed his own organisation called Team Tej Pratap, announced his first candidate on Tuesday.

Social worker Jai Prakash Yadav, popularly known as Gandhi Yadav, has been declared the candidate from the Ghosi Assembly constituency in Jehanabad district.

Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced it in a get-together at his residence on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media persons, he said, “The great people of Ghosi Assembly constituency have chosen Gandhi Yadav. This is commendable in itself. I salute the great people of Jehanabad.”

Gandhi Yadav formally joined Team Tej Pratap along with hundreds of his supporters.

“Gandhi Yadav wants to contest from Team Tej Pratap. He is welcome. Many people in the pipeline will join with us, and we will work to connect more people,” Tej Pratap said.

On the ongoing Voter Rights Yatra by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap remarked, “Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav would know better?”

When asked about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar, he said, “I would not go in that. Elections are near, and we have to fight.”

Responding to a query about voters having two IDs, Tej Pratap commented, “All this keeps happening when elections come.”

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from both the RJD and his family for six years following the much-publicised Anushka Yadav episode.

In the aftermath, he launched his own platform, ‘Team Tej Pratap’.

Now, he is preparing to contest the Bihar Assembly election from Mahua, signalling a return to his political roots and an effort to reclaim his earlier stronghold.

Adding to the political ripples, Tej Pratap’s recent Jaichand comment has stirred conversation in Bihar’s political circles.

Though he hasn’t clarified the target of the remark, it is being interpreted as a veiled attack on perceived betrayal, possibly from within his previous party, RJD.

