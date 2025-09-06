Bihar: Teacher served notice after clash with BJP workers during state-wide bandh

Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) The five-hour Bihar bandh called by the BJP on September 4 against objectionable remarks made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother has sparked controversy in Jehanabad.

A video of a scuffle between BJP workers and a female teacher, Dipti Rani, has gone viral, prompting the Education Department to issue her a show-cause notice.

The incident took place near Arwal Mor in Jehanabad, where BJP supporters were enforcing the bandh on September 4.

Teacher Dipti Rani, who works at the Government Girls Inter School, was on her way to school when she was stopped.

According to BJP workers, Dipti Rani allegedly used abusive language against PM Modi and sided with the protesters’ opponents.

In contrast, the teacher has denied the allegations, stating, “I was simply going to school to teach the children. The bandh supporters stopped me midway. I am not a supporter of any party. I only wanted to reach school.”

The situation escalated into an argument and a scuffle, and the police had to intervene to escort her safely to school.

After the video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Jehanabad District Education Officer (DEO) Saraswati Kumari took cognisance.

In a notice sent to Dipti Rani, the DEO wrote that her behaviour was irresponsible, undisciplined and contrary to the Public Servants Conduct Rules, 2005.

The notice reads, “You are working on an important post like a teacher and have tried to tarnish the image of the department by using objectionable and indecent language. You are directed to submit your explanation within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated.”

If no reply is received within the stipulated time, the department has warned that it will assume she has nothing to say, and disciplinary action will follow.

The bandh was organised after the arrest of Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja (22) in Darbhanga on August 27 for allegedly abusing PM Modi and his late mother during the INDIA bloc’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

The BJP had demanded strict action and, as a show of protest, called for a state-wide bandh on September 4.

While BJP workers accused the teacher of being an opposition supporter, Dipti Rani has dismissed the charge.

She maintains that her only concern was reaching her workplace.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered debates around teachers’ conduct, political protests, and the right to education access during bandhs.

--IANS

ajk/dan