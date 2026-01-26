Bihar: Teacher arrested for raising pro-Jinnah slogans during R-Day function in Supaul

Patna, Jan 26 (IANS) A serious and disturbing incident has come to light in Bihar’s Supaul district, where a government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly raising slogans in support of Pakistan’s first Governor General, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during a Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

The incident occurred during the celebration of the 77th Republic Day at Abhuwar High School under the Kishanganj block.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Mansoor Alam, a teacher at the school.

According to reports, during the flag-hoisting ceremony, the teacher allegedly chanted “Long Live Mr Jinnah”.

The act was recorded on a mobile phone, and the video has since gone viral on social media, triggering outrage.

Teachers, students, and others present at the ceremony immediately objected to the slogans. Following the incident, the school headmaster lodged a written complaint with the local police station.

During the investigation, several students recorded their statements, confirming that the teacher raised the controversial slogans.

Students alleged that the teacher made remarks such as “paradise lies in Pakistan” and attempted to make children chant “Long Live Mr Jinnah” during the ceremony.

According to the students, the sequence of slogans raised by the teacher included “Long Live revered Bapu. Long Live Mr Jinnah. Long live Bhagat Singh, Inquilab Zindabad”.

Acting swiftly on the complaint and available evidence, the police arrested the accused teacher.

Confirming the arrest, Supaul Superintendent of Police Sharath R.S. said, “The accused has been arrested based on the complaint and evidence. Such activities during a national festival are extremely serious. Strict legal action will be taken as per the law.”

The SP added that a thorough investigation is underway and all aspects of the incident are being examined.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among the school administration and residents. Many have termed the act an insult to the national spirit of Republic Day and demanded stringent action.

Police officials have assured that the case will be handled strictly and no leniency will be shown.

--IANS

ajk/dan