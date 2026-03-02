Bihar: SVU registered 28 cases against corrupt officers in first two months

Patna, March 2 (IANS) The fight against corruption in Bihar has gathered pace in 2026, with the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) intensifying its crackdown under a zero-tolerance policy.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, SVU Director General Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that the Bureau has registered 28 cases in the first two months of 2026 (January and February), averaging about 14 cases per month.

The cases include serious offences such as bribery and possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

Highlighting a major achievement, the DG stated that sentences have already been pronounced in four cases this year.

He expressed confidence that the number of convictions in 2026 will surpass last year’s total of 30 cases.

The SVU aims to ensure swift investigations and strong prosecutions to bring corrupt officials to justice without delay.

Despite the intensified drive, the SVU is facing a significant manpower crunch.

According to Gangwar, nearly one-third of Inspector and DSP-level posts in the department are currently vacant, increasing the operational burden on existing staff.

To address this, the SVU has written to Police Headquarters seeking the deputation of additional personnel.

The Vigilance Office operates round the clock and takes immediate action on receiving credible information about corruption.

The DG urged citizens to promptly report any instance of bribery or misconduct by government officials to the Bureau, emphasising that public cooperation is crucial in strengthening the anti-corruption campaign.

With sustained action, stricter enforcement, and increased public participation, the SVU aims to make 2026 a landmark year in Bihar’s fight against corruption.

Earlier in the day, the SVU arrested Roshan Kumar, an Assistant Engineer posted with the District Education Project in Bettiah, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

According to officials, the engineer had allegedly demanded the bribe from a contractor in exchange for approving bills related to school repair and renovation works, including the installation of submersible pumps in various government schools.

