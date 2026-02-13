Bihar: Suspicious death of class 12 student sparks protest in Patna

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) Even as the controversy surrounding the recent death of a NEET aspirant in Patna continues, the suspicious death of another student has further intensified public outrage across the city in Bihar.

On Friday, angry locals staged a protest by blocking the road near the AIIMS roundabout, causing massive traffic disruptions and long queues of vehicles on both sides.​

Arson incidents were also reported at some locations. Police reached the scene promptly and brought the situation under control by persuading protesters and clearing the blockade.

​Former MLA and local public representative Gopal Ravidas met the victim’s family and demanded the arrest of the accused within 24 hours, along with the formation of a judicial inquiry commission.​

He questioned the credibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), citing a lack of public trust in the Bihar Police.​

“The case should be investigated through a judicial inquiry, not an SIT. There is no faith in the police. Incidents like these are happening continuously across Bihar. The government talks about the rule of law, but what kind of rule of law is this?” Gopal Ravidas asked.​

Given the seriousness of the incident, Kartikeya Kumar Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, personally visited the spot and issued necessary directions to the investigating officers.​

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and collecting technical evidence.​

Additional police forces have been deployed, and a tense calm currently prevails in the locality.​

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when a 17-year-old girl, preparing for the competitive examination, died under suspicious circumstances at a coaching institute in Phulwari Sharif.​

According to family members, the student was allegedly murdered and thrown from the fourth floor of the building.​

The family claimed that the body bore multiple injury marks, strengthening their suspicion of foul play.​

Following the incident, police reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem to AIIMS Patna.​

The autopsy was conducted under the supervision of a medical board.​

Officials said the post-mortem report is expected within three to four days, after which the exact cause of death will be determined.​

After the examination, the student’s last rites were performed by the family.​

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over student safety at coaching institutes and intensified demands for accountability and judicial scrutiny.

​--IANS

ajk/dan