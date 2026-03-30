Bihar: Students protest during Nitish Kumar’s event at Patna University​

Patna, March 30 (IANS) A major protest erupted during an official event at Patna University on Monday, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary were present to inaugurate a newly constructed academic building.​

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As the leaders arrived at the venue, a group of students began raising loud slogans against the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Education Minister Sunil Kumar.​

Protesters waved black flags and shouted phrases such as “Go back” and “Down with Nitish Kumar.”​

Shantanu Shekhar, President of the Patna University Students' Union, led a group of students in a protest against the program, creating a commotion.​

The protest intensified when slogans were also directed specifically at Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.​

He alleged that the students had not been provided with any information regarding the event; furthermore, he claimed that even the Vice-Chancellor had not been invited to the students' inauguration.​

Shantanu Shekhar stated, “I am the President of the University, and I will voice my concerns in the interest of the students on this occasion.”​

The student’s commotion began when Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Education Minister Sunil Singh had already arrived and were waiting for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at the venue.​

The situation quickly turned tense, forcing security personnel to intervene.​

Police and security forces struggled to control the crowd as students continued their demonstration, holding placards and expressing dissatisfaction with both the state government and the university administration.​

Several protesting students were detained by the police to restore order at the venue.​

Despite the disruption, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar proceeded with the inauguration ceremony.​

However, the protest highlighted visible unrest among students, raising concerns about dissatisfaction within the academic community.

--IANS

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